A few weeks ago, Toyota unveiled the all-new GR Yaris. The pocket-rocket was specially developed in order to be used to create the future Yaris WRC car.

The new 2020 Toyota GR Yaris comes with a unique exterior design compared to the regular versions, but the most impressive modifications are under the body.

Under the hood is a 1.6 liter three-cylinder engine which can deliver 268 horsepower. This is the most powerful three-cylinder engine put on a production car. The GR Yaris also has a manual transmission and an all-wheel drive system. Thus being said, you have to know that the car weight just 1.280 kilograms and it can sprint form not to 100 km/h in just about 5 seconds.

Toyota said the car will be sold globally, but the Japanese car manufacturer never told a thing about America. In a recent Tweet Toyota USA asked its public to answer to a simple question: Does the North America market need another hot hatch?

Unfortunatly, one official said that GR Yaris won’t be available in the US. But the pocket-rocket fans are not sitting there: an online petition is on and you can sign it to convience Toyota to brig the GR Yaris in the US. And sometimes, this kind of actions are really working, so don’t be shy and sign the petition.