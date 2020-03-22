A few years ago, Porsche decided to promote the new Macan with some racing livery. This time, the German car manufacturer did the same stunt with the new Taycan.

The first electric car of the German car manufacturer was dressed in three special racing liveries.

The first one, and the most special livery is the Pink Pig. This livery was used in 1971 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. One of the Porsche’s 917/20 was the fastest car during the pre-race qualification session and it was dressed in this livery. After that, all the motorsport fans knew about the Pink Pig.

The second livery is the Salzburg Red which was also used in Le Mans. Last, but not least is the Brumos-Porsche livery which made a good name in the US.

In the ’70s one Carrera RSR dressed in blue and red stripes won the 24 Hours of Daytona. It was in 1973 and behind the wheel were Peter Gregg and Hurley Haywood. After that, three other Brumos-Porsche won the famous American race.