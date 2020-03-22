Volkswagen will soon launch a new SUV. But this time, it will be a special one made for the Brazilian market. Its name will be Nivus and it will be unveiled in 2020.

After the official unveiling for the South America market the new coupe SUV will also be unveiled in the Europe. We don’t know for sure if it will be sold in the US.

The new Volkswagen Nivus will be a coupe variant of the current T-Cross model, but it will feature a sloped roofline and a sleeker side profile.

In a previous teaser we have seen the interior of the new Nivus which will come with a modern digital instrument cluster and a big center display.

On the South American market the new Volkswagen Nivus will be equipped with a 1.0 liter engine that will deliver 116 horsepower or 126 horsepower depending on the transmission selected (manual or DSG).