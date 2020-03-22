Not only the big companies are closing their factories. Also the smaller companies with expensive cars are doing the same. Ferrari has decided to suspend production in Maranello and Modena with immediate effect and until 27 March.

The decision has been taken by the Company for its employees’ well-being and follows a number of rigorous preventive measures already implemented by the Company to guarantee the highest health standards in light of the Italian Government’s decree on COVID-19 issued on March 11, as well as previous decrees.

The Company, that had ensured continued production so far whilst placing employees’ wellbeing as its main priority, is now experiencing the first serious supply chain issues, which no longer allow for continued production.

All non manufacturing related activity will continue on a regular basis, leveraging the opportunities provided by smart working.

Scuderia Ferrari, in line with manufacturing, has also suspended its operational activities.