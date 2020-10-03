Back in June, BMW unveiled the all-new generation 4-Series Coupe model. Now it is time for summer with the convertible version of the mid-size premium model.

The all-new 2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible is here and, aside for the roof, the car is the same as the coupe model. But there is also an interesting fact. The new convertible ditches the old hardtop in favour of a new and more light soft-top.

BMW sais the new 2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible can retract the roof in just 18 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h. As you can also imagine, the trunk space is smaller compared to the coupe.

It has 255 liters with the roof down and the soft-top has a special mechanism which is 40% lighter than the one used on the old model. A standard wind deflector with two mesh elements can be fitted in the rear to reduce both wind noise and air turbulence. When not in use, the deflector can be stored either within easy reach behind the rear backrest or in its fitted bag in the cargo compartment.

BMW also unveiled the price for the new 4-Series Convertible. The base variant of the car is the 430i Convertible and will have a price tag of 53,100 USD (Not including 995 USD destination). The 430i xDrive Convertible is 2,000 USD more expensive. There is also an M440i Convertible which can be yours for 64,000 USD, while the xDrive variant of the M440i Convertible is also 2,000 USD more.