Audi A3 Sportback was unveiled back in March and it is available with petrol and diesel engine. But starting today, the premium compact hatchback can be ordered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

As you can already imagine (based on the Volkswagen Golf variant) the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e (the commercial name of the model) uses a 1.4 liter petrol unit and an electric motor.

In total, the plug-in hybrid variant deliver 210 horsepower and 350 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a six speed automatic transmission.

The electric motor is kept alive by a 13 kWh battery pack and, according to Audi, the A3 40 TFSI e can travel up to 67 kilometers with one battery charge.

The new variant can run from not to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 141 mph.