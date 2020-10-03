BMW X2 is on the market for about four years and the German car manufacturer is working on a facelift variant. But until than, BMW officials have decided to come with something to keep fresh the lineup.

And the result is named X2 Mesh Edition. The new variant of the SUV can be ordered in all engine versions available now on the X2 portfolio and will be available starting this November.

The X2 Mesh Edition is based on the M Sport X package and adds gloss black window and mirror surrounds, black trim for the side pillars, orange stickers on the bonnet and dorrs, orange accents on the rims and new exhaust tips.

There are five exterior colos to chose from: Phytonic Blue Metallic, Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sunset Orange Metallic and the new Brooklyn Grey Metallic.

Inside the cabin the X2 Mesh Editon has M Sport seats, an M Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters is included, and more black trim for the leather seats.