The current generation Hyundai i20 was unveiled in March and during that event, the Asian car manufacturer announced us that the model will be available in a performance variant model.

But until the full N model will be here, Hyundai has a surprise: the 2021 i20 N Line. As the name suggest, this is more aggressive version of the model. It has special spoilers, new wheels and a twin exhaust system.

Inside the cabin there are N lettering on the seats and steering wheels and also special red stitchings. You will also find out metal pedals and a leather-wrapped gear shift knob with red inserts.

According to Hyundai, the new i20 N Line will be available with all three engines: the 1.2 MPI unit with 86 HP and with the 1.0 liter turbo engine which can deliver 100 HP or 120 HP.

On the 100 HP variant, there is mild-hybrid system available on the option list, while the 120 HP version has this system as standard. Also, the 1.0 liter turbo unit variants will also get some steering system and suspension upgrades.