According to Lexus, the Black Line series has the most requested add-ons and updates in a single package. And this is based solely on the feadback from dealers and guest.

And this is why Lexus has Black Line editions for the entire line-up.

This time, the most recent model to receive the Black Line variant is the UX. The package is available only on the UX 250h variant and comes with fenders painted in the same color as the rest of the body, a fully-black grille with no other chromed accessories and only three exterior colors: Eminent White Pearl, Caviar, and the all-new Grecian Water.

As the name implies, the UX Black Line has a new set of 18-inch wheels and lug nuts, headlamps, side mirrors, and roof rails (all in black, of course).

Inside the cabin, customers will find Black or Birch NuLuxe trims for the seats and blue accessories and seatbelts.