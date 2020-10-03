If you are looking for a fast Audi, you should know that the German car manufacturer has some great cars in its offer. But if you are lokking for a super-fast Audi, then you should search in ABT Sportsline offer.

The German tuning firm has had unique projects for Audi and today we have the chance to see another one. It is based on the current Audi RS4 Avant.

Standard, the model is equipped with a V6 2.9 liter engine that deliver 444 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via an eight speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

As a result, the RS4 Avant can run from not to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 155 mhp (or 174 mph with Dynamic Package).

Thanks to ABT modifications (a new ECU, intake and exhaust system) the ABT RS4 (the official name of the car) delivers 510 horsepower and 660 Nm of torque. But this is not all. ABT also has an S variant of this package which goes for 530 horsepower and 680 Nm of torque.

For now, ABT did not disclose any details regarding the performance.

Also, the German tuning firm will offer an new aero package and also some revised suspensions.