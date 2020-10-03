Back at the beginning of this year, Pagani unveiled the Huayra Imola. That was the most powerful variant of the Huayra and featured the same V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG. On the Imola, the unit managed to offer 832 horsepower.

But these days, Horacio Pagani, the owner of Pagani Automobili made a special announcement.

On November 12 we will see a new variant of the Huayra. Its name will be R and it will be equipped with a new naturally aspirated engine. Until now, the Huayras had only twin-turbo units so we are curious what kind of unit will Mr. Horacio prepare for this special car.

Back in 2007, Pagani unveiled the Zonda R, a special track car which managed to smash the Nurbugring record. If we are going on the same direction we can assume that the Huyara R will be a stripped down model, with special aerodyanmics, low mass and unique performance around the track.