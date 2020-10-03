Lamborghini is working hard on a new extreme model. As you can imagine, behind this project are the guys from Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the performance division arm of the Italian car manufacturer.

These days, the Italians have published on their Instagram page a teaser picture with a mysterious prototype. There is no description of this model, aside from the words “Attenzione Macchina Veloce” lettering on the doors.

And judging by this camouflage we can say a few things. A few months ago, Lamborghini teased the Essenza SCV12 which had the same camouflage and the same lettering on it.

But this one has a catch: also on the door is sais “Aperta” (which means open). As a result we can assume that Lamborghini is teasing the roadster variant of the Essenza SCV12.

Also, the prototype pictures here doesn’t have a roof (we can see it beeing stored somewhere at the back) and also no windshiled or rear windows.

This isn’t the first time when Lamborghini come with such a design. Back in 2009, the Italians unveiled the Aventador J which had the same no roof, no windshiled design.