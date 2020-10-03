Cadillac is working on a special M5 rival. Its name is CT5-V Blackwing and it will be unveiled later this year.

In order to keep the fans happy, the US-based car manufacturer has started a teasing campaign for the new model. In today’s image, we have the chace to see the seats of the new model.

According to Cadillac, the new model will have body-hugging front seats with a carbon fiber shell to shave off weight. Unfortunatly, this is the only information we have, but Cadillac sais the laser-etched V-Series logo have “other customer-centric innovations and features”. More we will find out later in another teaser image.

The new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will be equipped with the V8 6.2 liter engine which will deliver around 650 horsepower. The engine will be matted to six speed manual transmission.

According to Cadillac, the new CT5-V Blackwing will go on sale next summer and it will be a limited edition model.