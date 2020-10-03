The current Infinit Q50 is one of the oldest premium sedans on the market, and the Japanese car manufacturer isn’t ready to retire it. In order to keep the fans happy, the guys from Infiniti have decided to come up with a new trim level for the premium model.

The new trim level is named Sensory and gets some exterior upgrades and a few interior modifications.

On the outside of the car we get to see a slightly more aggressive front and rear fascias, power folding and auto-dimming outside mirrors that now features a tilt-down feature.

Inside the cabin there are leather-wrapped sports seats, a Bose sound system with 16 speakers, black headlinder and pillars and also some wood accessories.

The base 2021 Infiniti Q50 is already available in showrooms.