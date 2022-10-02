Ladies and gentlemen, this is the all-new 2023 BMW XM. It is a new and fresh product developed by the M division, and it will be positioned above the current X5, X6, and X7. Basically, this is the ultimate performance SUV from BMW.

The electrified SUV features 23-inch wheels as standard, and you can only go down, not up. The XM is the first M product with a plug-in hybrid system.

Under the hood, the German performance arm comes with a V8 4.4-liter engine that can deliver 483 horsepower. Integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission is an electric motor rated at 194 HP and 280 Nm of torque. The total output of the new BMW XM is clocked at 644 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque.

The SUV can go from not to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 250 km/h.

The 25.7 kWh battery pack will be able to offer an electric range of around 50 kilometers. The top speed in the electric mode is 140 km/h.

In 2023, BMW will launch a special edition of the car. It will be named XM Red Label and will offer over 735 horsepower and nearly 1,000 Nm of torque.