Polestar will soon expand its line-up of electric cars. Yes, it is the Polestar 3 SUV, which has been teased a couple of times so far.

But we didn’t have a specific launch date. Well, we don’t have it until now, as the Polestar officials have announced that the new SUV will be launched on the 12th of October. In order to keep the fans happy, Polestar has published a new teaser picture of the car. This time, it is all about the rear end.

Just like the Polestar 2, the new model will be fully electric.

“We believe our future growth will be further accelerated by our entry into the lucrative SUV market later this year with the world premiere in October of the long-awaited Polestar 3 electric performance SUV. Polestar 3, which will be manufactured in the US and China, will stand out amongst other SUV offerings and boost our strong growth trajectory to take us into our next phase,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.