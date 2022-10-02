BMW has published the first pictures and details of the revised Z4 facelift. The new model will go on sale soon and comes with minor modifications.

The revised M Sport package is standard for the Z4 sDrive30i trim. The kit comes with new section air intakes in the front bumper, as seen in other recent BMW M models. There are similar things at the back, while from the side you can see the revised sills.

BMW introduced some new exterior colors, including Thundernight metallic, Portimao Blue metallic, and Skyscraper Grey metallic. Inside the cabin, there is a standard BMW M Sport steering wheel for the Z4 sDrive30i.

The engine range continues unchanged: a 2.0-liter petrol with 255 HP and RWD, or a 3.0 liter unit with 382 HP.