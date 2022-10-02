Opel has decided to spice things up with a new GS variant of the Astra. We all know the old GSi versions from Opel, but in the electrified era, the German manufacturer had to come up with better ideas. And they kind of did; it is called the GSe, and it is basically a performance version of the electrified models.

The first GSe is Astra, of course, and here are the facts. The electrified model uses a plug-in hybrid version setup, which can deliver 225 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque. This is less than Volkswagen Group’s Skoda Octavia RS iV, VW Golf GTE, and Cupra Leon eHybrid, with 245 HP.

Compared to a regular Astra, the GSe sits 10 mm closer to the ground and features reworked shock absorbers at the front and rear. The steering system was also reworked for a better feeling of the road.

Aside from the mechanical changes, the car comes with slightly more aggressive exterior parts.