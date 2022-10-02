Mercedes-Benz is working on a new electric car. It will be based on the fresh platform used by EQS and EQE, and it will be an SUV. To be more specific, the EQE SUV, as the EQS SUV was already launched.

In order to keep the fans happy, Mercedes-Benz has published some new information. For example, the car will be officially showcased on October 16th, and the new SUV will also be unveiled in an AMG variant.

The new EQE SUV is described as a “multi-purpose” version of the sedan and will offer class-leading space for headroom, legroom, and elbow room.

We don’t have official details about the engines, but we can assume that the SUV will borrow from the sedan line-up. Currently, Mercedes-Benz is selling the EQE sedan in 43 and 53 versions. Both versions use a 90.6 kWh battery pack and the two electric motors deliver 469 HP and 677 HP, respectively.