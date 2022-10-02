Peugeot has decided to come up with some modifications to the current e-208 model. At the heart of the small model is a more potent electric motor, which can deliver 156 horsepower, 20 HP more compared to the current variant.

The torque delivered is clocked at 260 Nm, which is the same value as the old variant. There is no word about performance, but it will be quicker compared to the predecessor (which needed 8.1 seconds from standstill to 100 km/h).

The new battery pack has a usable capacity of 48.1 kWh, which means an increased range of about 10.5 percent compared to the predecessor. On values, Peugeot is looking for about 400 kilometers on a full charge.