After Volkswagen, Skoda, Volvo, Renault, Dacia, and Peugeot changed their logos in recent years, Citroën decided to come up with a new identity.

According to the French manufacturer, the fresh logo is a throwback to the original design from 1919, adopted by André Citroën. It also represents the tenth evolution of the logo in 103 years.

According to Citroen, the revised logo in multiple versions will be implemented on production and concept cars from the middle of next year.

As with the logo, Citroen introduced a new slogan: “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroën.”