This is the end of the Alpina B7, the saloon based on the BMW 7 Series G11/12 series. According to a report, Alpina doesn’t have a plan for a successor for the luxury cruiser. Don’t forget that, now that Alpina is under BMW management.

The announcement was made on Facebook: the era of the BMW Alpina B7 is coming to an end in the Alpina automobile manufactory.

It seems that with the new G70 7 Series generation, the Buchloe-based company won’t be given access to the platform for performance and luxury modifications.

Until new directions are found, Alpina will continue to build other saloons and SUVs for BMW. The latest project from the Buchloe company is the XB7, an intensely revised X7.