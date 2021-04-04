Nismo is a great name for performance cars, but this doesn’t mean that the Japanese will do only sports cars. For example, the Nissan Patrol, which recently received the Nismo treatment.

As you can imagine, the eight-seat SUV which is sold in a few countries will be a behemoth.

The 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo is available only in the Middle East, so we won’t have the chance to drive it or see it. Aside from the exterior modifications, which, in my opinion, were done by the same guys that created the Need For Speed Underground game, the car will feature some technical improvements.

The 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo will get some Bilstein shock absorbers and some steering system improvements along with a modified engine. The V8 5.6 liter naturally aspirated engine will now deliver 428 horsepower and 560 Nm peak of torque. It has 28 more HP compared to the standard V8, but the eight speed transmission was also improved to deliver outstanding performances.

The 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo is already available for order and has a price tag of $105,000 USD in the Middle East markets.