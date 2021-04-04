Back in 2015, Hyundai unveiled a prototype of a future pickup truck. Over the last years, the Asian car manufacturer has published some details about a future production model, and the long wait is almost over.

We say that because the guys from Hyundai have published the first teaser pictures of the upcoming Santa Cruz model. According to the Asian car manufacturer, the Santa Cruz won’t be just a pickup truck, it will “shatter both SUV and truck segments, creating an entirely new vehicle category.”

The new model was designed for North America and the 2022 Santa Cruz will be built at the company’s Alabama factory.

We don’t have details about the engines, but the officials have confirmed that the Santa Cruz will come with “powerful and efficient powertrain options”.

The official unveiling of the new Santa Cruz will take place on April 15th.