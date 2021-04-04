A couple of weeks ago, Peugeot unveiled the all new 308 model. The third generation of the compact hatchback is available with diesel, petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

But this is soon to be changed, as the French car manufacturer has already confirmed that the future 308 facelift (probably) will get electric versions. We said 308 facelift because the electric 308 was announced for 2023.

We are pretty sure that the model will borrow the current electric powertrain seen on the e-208 or e-2008, but we’ll have to wait a little more to confirm this.

Also, the Stellantis official who confirmed this has said the Opel Astra will also get an all-electric variant and it will use the same powertrain as the future Peugeot 308.