This week, Kia published all the technical details of the new EV6 electric crossover. Also, for the Korean market, the officials have decided to open the reservation list.

According to Kia officials, the car is already a big hit. In just 24 hours, more than 21,000 potential customers logged online reservations.

And this is pretty interesting, judging by the fact that Hyundai Ioniq 5 got 23,760 preorders in the first 24 hours also in South Korea.

Kia also launched a reservation program in Europe. According to the officials, customers can place a refundable deposit of 99 euros. The orders will be taken in May, while the first customer car deliveries are scheduled for September.