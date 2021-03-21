Skoda has big plans for the Indian market. Today, the Czech car manufacturer has unveiled the all-new 2021 Skoda Kushaq.

This is the first model made on the MQB-A0-IN platform, a special architecture developed only for the Indian market. According to Volkswagen Group, in the next years, on the same platform will be built another three cars made by Skoda and Volkswagen brand.

But let’s talk about the new Kushaq. It has the exterior dimensions similar to the current Kamiq, which means its a B-class SUV. THe design is also similar to the Kamiq, but it has some rugged modifications to better cope with the Indian roads.

The car will have a some exterior colors reserved only for the Indian market. The ride height is 188 mm and the trunk volume is 386 liters. Inside the cabin there are alos 26.2 liters of storage volume.

Under the hood there will be only two petrol variants. The 1.0 liter with 115 horsepower that can be ordered with a six speed manual or a six speed automatic. The top variant will get a 1.5 liter TSI with 150 HP and 250 Nm peak of torque. This one also comes with a six speed manual or a DSG 7 speed automatic. There will be no AWD variants.