Hyundai is taking us into the future. The near future. The South Korean car manufacturer has published some exterior pictures with the upcoming Staria.

This is not a concept car. It is a pure production model which will soon go into production. The car is a minivan and it will be offered with up to 11 seats.

The car has a “future-oriented, innovative exterior resembling a spaceship”, and some of the details are borrowed from the current Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

Inside the cabin, aside for the 11 seats, will be a digital instrument cluster is positioned at the top of the dashboard and a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system. You can also order a nine-seat veraiant with the second-row seats being able to swivel 180 degrees.

The full technical specifications will be revealed in the first half of the year and also Hyundai sais that the 11-seat Staria will be exclusive to domestic market South Korea.