In the last couple of months we have seen various car manufacturers who have promised that they will become all electric by 2030 or sooner.

Now it is time to talk about Mini. According to the BMW Group officials, Mini will be ther first brand within the brand to become 100% electric.

The first step will be in 2025 when Mini will launch its last combustion engine car. As a result, the sales of the electric models will increase and “by the early 2030s” Mini will be 100% electric.

Now, the British car manufacturer has only one electric model: Cooper SE. But in 2023, the Countryman succesor will become 100% electric.

BMW Group says its Mini sub-brand will “play a pioneering role going forward, as the urban brand is absolutely ideal for electric mobility.