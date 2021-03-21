Aston Martin has been on not such great years, but the British car manufacturer (now under new leaders) is here to show us what they can do with more money.

After showing us the new car for Formula 1 and the new Safety Car for Formula 1 2021 season, the guys from UK teases a new road model.

There are not many things to say about it. We don know it is a Vantage. We don know it will be a hardcore of the Vantage and it will be unveiled in March 22nd.

At the heart of this new version should be the familiar V8 4.0 liter engine developed by AMG. It has 503 HP on the Vantage AMR so there are some chances to see that power bumped up in the new variant. Also, there will be some aerodynamic modifications and probably, a more rigid susspension. Who can tell.

With all the details about the new Vantage version we will come up tomorrow.