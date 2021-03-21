It’s been more than three years since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the One hypercar as a concept car. In the following years, the German car manufacturer has published various pictures with the testing protoype.

Due to the WLTP regulations, Mercedes-AMG had to delay deliveries, which will commence later this year. In order to keep its fans happy, these days the German car manufacturer published a new promo video of the One.

The new Mercedes-AMG One will use a similar powertrain that is currently designed for the 2015 F1 Mercedes W06 Hybrid. The car will have a 1.6 liter V6 engine with four electric motors delivering more than 1,000 horsepower.

The final numbers were not published.

But we are one step closer to the final reveal as Lewis Hamilton (seven time Formula 1 champion) shows us the latest variant of the car in a special video. You can watch it on Mercedes-AMG Facebook page, so don’t be shy and hit this link.