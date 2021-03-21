A couple of weeks ago, Toyota confirmed that the A-segment will survive in Europe and the current Aygo model will get a replacement. The model will be made on the current TNGA-B platform, the same architecture used by the Yaris and Yaris Cross models.

Today, the Japanese car manufacturer unveiled the Aygo X Prologue, a concept car made to show us how the current Aygo replacement might look like.

THe Aygo X Prologue looks like a city crossover with a high ground clereance and bigger wheels and side protections. It also has a special front-end ddeisgn and a unique rear-end.

Aside for the exterior design that you can clearly see, there are some action-cameras in each exterior mirror to capture your adventures, pop-out door handles, roof bars and at the back the skid plate incorporates a bicycle-holder mount.

We don’t know how many design cues or exterior details will made into production, but we can say that the Aygo X Prologues looks pretty nice and appealing.