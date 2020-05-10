This is the 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD

A few months ago, Lamborghini unveiled the Huracan Evo RWD (rear wheel drive). As the name has it all, the entry-level supercar sends its power only to the rear wheels.

Today, the Italian car manufacturer unveiled the Spyder version of the same model. Its full name is Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD and is already available for order.

Under the hood of the Sant’Agata Bolognese model is the same V10 5.2 liter naturally aspirated engine which can deliver 610 horsepower (30 HP less than the all-wheel drive variant) and 560 Nm peak of torque.

Thanks to the seven speed dual-clutch transmission, the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 324 km/h. Compared to the coupe variant, the soft-top is 0.2 seconds slower on the 0-100 km/h run.

Just like the all-wheel drive variant, the soft-top developed by the Italian car manfuacturer can be raised or lowered in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

The first Huracan Evo RWD Spyders will hit the United States dealerships this summer with a starting price of 229,428 USD.