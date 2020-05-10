BMW is currently working on the new generation M3. The upcoming performance sedan was caught during some testing around the Nurburgring.

As you may have read, the German sports saloon will come with a good upgrade on the engine side. There will be more versions of the 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine, but the most powerful one will deliver over 500 horsepower.

According to the same sources, the car will come with an automatic transmission and also with an all-wheel drive system. We don’t know for sure which xDrive it will use, but we think the xDrive M might be the winner in this one.

Also, there are rumors which said we can also get a rear-wheel-drive version matted to a manual transmission.

According to our sources, the new BMW M3 will be revealed in the following months, and the sales will starts by the end of the year.

With all the details we will come as soon as BMW will reveal it.