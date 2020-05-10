Back in 2019, Alfa Romeo unveiled the Stelvio and Giulia facelift. Well, it is a facelift without exterior modifications, as the Italian car manufacturer decided to improve only the interior and some techs.

Now, the same modifications were applied to the performance versions of the Stelvio and Giulia.

On the outside, customers who will chose the revised Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio will get tinted LED taillights, new 21 inch (only for the SUV) and three new exterior paint: Rosso 6C Villa d’Este, Ocra GT Junior, and Montreal Green.

Inside the cabin, both performance models have gained a new 8.8 inch display which runs on a modified infotainment system. The multimedia system has gained a new performance app to help you improve the driving around a circuit track.

Also, the Italians have decided to improve the safety systems and now, Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio have a Level 2 autonomous tech. In some situations, the cars can accelerate, steer and break thanks to a Highway Assistant.

Under the hood there are no modifications. As a result, the V6 2.9 liter engine can deliver 510 horsepower.