A few years ago, Audi introduced the R8 RWS (Rear Wheel Series). Now, based on the recently R8 facelift, the German car manufacturer has unveiled the R8 V10 RWD (rear-wheel drive). And we are glad that the German producer decided to come up with a better name.

On the outside the are no big modifications compared to the quattro version, so the fans won’t know very fast if the aproaching model is a RWD or an AWD variant.

Under the hood is the same V10 5.2 liter naturally aspirated engine. Being a RWD car, Audi decided to calm down the power. As a result, the engine will deliver only 540 horsepower and 540 Nm peak of torque.

The engine is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and the not to 62 mph is done in 3.7 seconds. The Spyder version of the R8 V10 RWD is 0.1 seconds slower. The top speed is limited to 199 mph.