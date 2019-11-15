BMW unveiled the 2020 M2 CS performance model

BMW has prepared a big surprise for its fans. Its name is BMW M2 CS and it will be produced in a limited amount of units.

This is the third modern model to wear the Club Sport badge and it comes with extensive use of carbon fiber, a sporty interior and greater performances.

On the outside, the Germans have used lots of elements made from carbon fiber. We have a new hood, a new roof, mirror covers, front splitter, rear diffuser and rear wing. All these elements are made form this lightweight material.

Inside the cabin there is a central tunel and center console made of carbon fiber, sport seats and a sport steering wheel.

Under the hood is a 3.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 450 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque. The engine can be paired with a manual transmission or with a seven speed DCT transmission with Drivelogic.

The not to 60 mph is done in 4.0 seconds for the manual version of in 3.8 seconds for the automatic transmission. The top speed is clocked at 174 mph.