Based on the recently unveiled R8 facelift, Audi also built the new R8 LMS GT4 car. This model was developed only for the race tracks and it will be available starting next year.

The car is made to comply with the FIA GT4 regulations which means the V10 5.2 liter naturally aspirated engine won’t deliver 620 horsepower as it does in the street version R8 V10 Performance. It will deliver 495 horsepower which are sent to the ground via a seven speed automatic transmission. The power will be guided via the rear wheels.

The car also comes with an impressive aerodynamic package and with a stripped down interior which borrowes the R8 LMS GT2 steering wheel.

The new Audi R8 LMW GT is able to start in 27 different series which are taking place in America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South Africa. It’s also eligible to compete in standalone events, such as the grueling 24-hour races at the Nürburgring and in Dubai.