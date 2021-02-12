Land Rover Defender is still alive. It has a new generation launched about a year ago, but it has lost that vintage and rugged air.

If you are going for this things, you should know that Land Rover Classic can built you an old Defender. But prepare for big.

The special edition announced by the British car manufacturer is called Defender Works V8 Trophy. It has a V8 5.0 liter naturally aspirated engine with 405 horsepower. It is matted to an eight speed ZF automatic transmission. Standard, the car comes with three differentials and on the modification list we can include uprated suspension, steering, braking, and a giant platter of other upgrades tailored for off-road use.

If you want one, you should hurry. The guys from Land Rover Classic will built only 25. It is available in 90 and 110 versions and the starting price in the UK is 198.000 GBP.