Skoda Scala doesn’t have a performance RS model. But there is a new kid on the block. Its name is Skoda Scala Edition S and it is a special edition built only for the Germans.

The model was developed by Skoda and ABT Sportsline tuner. It comes with a modified exterior package, that will make the compact hatchback a little bit more aggressive.

The most important modification is under the hood. The Germans from ABT Sportsline have taked the 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine with 150 horsepower and turned it into a more performant one. Now, the engine delivers 190 horsepower and 290 Nm peak of torque.

We don’t have performance datas, but we also know that the Scala Edition S will have stiffer suspensions and a lower ride height by 1.5 centimeters.

Skoda and ABT will built only 500 Scala Edition S units. You can order one only form a German Skoda dealer.