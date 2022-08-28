Land Rover has officially unveiled the 2023 Range Rover SV Carmel. This new special edition will be limited to 17 units, and all of them are designed for North America.

On the outside, the massive SUV receives the exclusive Satin Bronze exterior color, with SV-exclusive 23-inch Diamond Turned wheels finished in Sark Grey Gloss with Satin Bronze inserts.

Inside the cabin, the same SV division decided to put only four seats in a long-wheelbase Range Rover. The interior also features a duo-tone Near-Aniline leather Liberty Blue front seats and contrasting Caraway rear ones.

The car comes with an electronically powered Club table, electronically deployable cupholders, and a refrigerator. The latter one was equipped with Dartington Crystal glassware.

Under the hood is a V8 4.4-liter engine with 523 horsepower and 749 Nm of torque. The price of the new RR is $345,000 and does not include the $1,475 destination charge.