German aftermarket specialist DMC is one of the first tuners to offer a special makeover for the current Maserati MC20. It is not a wild transformation, but it enhances the design and the performance.

The exterior kit comes with new fenders, a carbon fiber radiator grille, special side sills, and some additional air inlets. At the rear, DMC installed a carbon-fiber wing with aluminum supports.

Under the hood, the V6 Nettuno 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine was equipped with a new ECU, a new air filter, and a sport exhaust. As a result, the power has been increased from 621 HP to 705 HP. The torque has also been improved from 729 Nm to 875 Nm.

DMC also offers a new sports suspension which lowers the car by 30 millimeters, while the standard wheels can be replaced with special PUR Wheels.