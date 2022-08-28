A year ago, Audi started the Sphere concept. During this process, the German car manufacturer has unveiled three concept cars, which preview the future of the company.

This time, Audi decided to go down the same line, and the German officials have published the first teaser picture of the future Activesphere Concept.

Judging by the image, we can say it will be some sort of crossover with a raised ground clearance. As you can expect, this concept car will be electric and will feature advanced autonomous technology.

The official debut date hasn’t been announced, but Audi said we will see it sometime in 2023.