The wait is finally over – this is the all-new 2021 Volkswagen Nivus. Described as a coupe SUV, the new model was unveiled in Brazil.

The car will be first sold in Brazil and later it will be available in other markets.

The new Volkswagen Nivus is based on the MQB-A0 platform which means it is basically a T-Cross model with some coupe lines.

The new Volkswagen Nivus has 4.26 meters long (4.19 meters on the T-Coss) but both models are having the same wheelbase (2.65 meters).

The Volkswagen Nivus has a 415 liter trunk space which is more than the 373 liters offered by hte T-Cross. owever, the Nivus has a lower roof than the T-Cross, which will affect headspace for rear passengers.

Volkswagen Nivus will be available with a 1.0 liter turbocharged engine with 128 horsepower. The car will be available exclusively with a six speed automatic transmission. The base price of the new Nivus is R$79,990 (~$14,800, at current exchange rates).