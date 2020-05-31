Jeep has published a very, very short video teaser (1 second long) with the upcoming 2021 Compass. And this is all. The US-based car manufacturer did not say anithing else about the new model.

The teaser was published on the Europe division Youtube channel which means we might see the European variant on the car on 4 June.

There are some rumors which suggest that Jeep won’t come with something new and this is just another marketing campaign to promote the future plug-in hybrid version of the Compass.

But we can’t be sure of this. As a result we kindly invite you to keep an eye on us on June 4 to find out first what Jeep has to offer.