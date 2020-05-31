A few months ago we have heard some news about a new Nissan Z sports car. But today we have the confirmation: the Nissan 370Z will have a successor.

How did we find this out? It is simple: Nissan has published a video with the next 12 models that will be unveiled in the next 18 months. And one of them is labeled under the Nissan Z logo.

According to our sources, the car will be named Nissan 400Z and it will feature the same twin-turbo V6 3.0 liter engine that we currently can find under the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400.

As the name suggests, the upcoming 400Z will also offer 400 horsepower and it will be a rear-wheel drive car. The same rurmos suggest that the new sports cars will also have a stick shift and an automatic transmission.