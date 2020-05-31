A few months ago, Lamborghini unveiled the all-new Sian. It is the first model of the Italian car manufacturer to feature a hybrid system and it can deliver over 800 horsepower.

Now, Lego have put their special divisions into a meeting and have managed to delivered a new piece of art.

The new Lego scale model is based on the new Lamborghini Sian and it features 3,696 pieces. It is a part of the Technic Ultimate Series and sits along the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Bugatti Chiron.

The car is 60 centimeters long, 25 centimeters wide and 13 centimeters tall. The scale model has functional scissor doors, a moveable rear spoiler and a working suspension. Also, the car comes with a ully functional eight-speed sequential gearbox controlled by a movable paddle gearshift, while the engine has moving pistons.

The new Lego scale model will be available to order staring 1st of June and it will carry a price of 379,99 USD.