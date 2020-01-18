These are the new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0

Porsche has prepared a big surprise for the sports car lovers. We are speaking about the all-new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

As the name suggest, both models are powered by the 4.0 liter six cylinder boxer engine which can also be found on the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4.

Unlike the GT4 versions, the GTS variants will “only” deliver 400 horsepower, 20 HP less. Both models will feature an automatic transmission and will get the Porsche Active Suspension Management system which drops the ride height by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters in comparison to the standard variants of these models.

There is also a Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical limited-slip differential and new bigger brakes.

According to Porsche, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTs 4.0 can run frm not to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 293 km/h.