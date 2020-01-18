In September last year, BMW unveiled the Ultimate Sophisto limited edition models which were based on the curent i8 and i8 Roadster. As you can imagine, this was a clear sign that BMW will soon end the production of the hybrid sportscar.

According to our colleagues from Autocar, BMW will kill the i8 on April this year. There is no exact date but a UK spokeperson said that the “UK customers interested in a built-to-order car will need to have placed their order with their local retailer by the end of February.”

Until now there are no inside info about a successor, but we might get a new true 2+2 sportscar from BMW when the Vision M Next Concept will come to life.

We don’t know for sure when this will happen, but the production version of the concept car might be a more M car than the current i8.