Nissan is working on a 370Z successor. Last year we have seen a 50th anniversary edition which was developed in order to celebrate 50 years from the launch of the 240Z model.

As you may find out, Nissan is already testing a prototype of the 370Z successor but we won’t see the car until late 2022 or 2023.

According to some sources, the car will get some heavily influences from the 240Z exterior design. Also the car will come with modern tehcnlogies on the inside, and with a top of the line infotainment system.

The car will be powered by a V6 3.0 liter twin-turbo engine which will deliver about 400 horsepower. A Nismo version is also on the plans and it might be offering more than 500 horsepower.

The engine will be matted to a nine speed automatic transmission, but it will also come with a six speed manual gearbox.